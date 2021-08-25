RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7672 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

