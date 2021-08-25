Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.78 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7799 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

DRETF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

