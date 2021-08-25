Chi Gastoken (CHI) Market Cap Reaches $240,357.60

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $240,357.60 and approximately $101,983.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.