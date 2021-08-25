Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

