Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides independent living, care centers with rest home, and hospital-level care and memory care centers, as well as rest home care, and respite and short-term care services.

