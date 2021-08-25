Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6089 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is an increase from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Ansell Company Profile
