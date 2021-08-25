HaloDAO Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. HaloDAO has a market cap of $6.84 million and $68,169.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 216.5% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars.

