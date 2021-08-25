Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

