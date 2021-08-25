CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,122.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.