1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,464,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DIBS stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.