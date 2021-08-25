monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.22.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $360.41 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $396.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.75.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

