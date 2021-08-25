Meme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.83 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Meme has a market cap of $15.40 million and $2.83 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $550.09 or 0.01156612 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00513536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009443 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

