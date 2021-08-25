Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €5.90 ($6.94) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.75 ($7.94) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

