Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,511 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

