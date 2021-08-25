AIA Group Ltd Makes New $251,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.