Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 57.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 42.3% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

