Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ LZ opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

Several research firms have commented on LZ. Citigroup began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.