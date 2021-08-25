Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Yum China were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.