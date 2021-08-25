Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.