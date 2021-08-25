Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

