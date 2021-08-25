AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

TMO opened at $550.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.73. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $560.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

