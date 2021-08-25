The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.75

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HSL opened at GBX 1,353.96 ($17.69) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,276.86. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 721 ($9.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,354 ($17.69). The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,092 ($6,652.73).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

