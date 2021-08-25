Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
NYSE:YUM opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.72. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.
In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
