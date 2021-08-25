Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.72. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

