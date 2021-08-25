National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

National Bank has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of National Bank worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

