National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
National Bank has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
NYSE NBHC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of National Bank worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
