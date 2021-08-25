Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading Up 7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 5,801,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85.

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

