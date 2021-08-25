Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0009

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $9,393.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,557,758,293 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

