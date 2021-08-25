Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

