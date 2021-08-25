Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

