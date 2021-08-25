SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SIGA stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 144,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

