FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $450.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $367.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $3,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

