Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

