Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 19,664 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 192.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $621.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.31, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $626.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

