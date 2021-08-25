Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,352 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,031,000. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,083 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

