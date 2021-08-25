Avestar Capital LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SAP by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

