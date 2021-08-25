Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Outset Medical (OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Outset Medical is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2021 – Outset Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Outset Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Outset Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91.

In other news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

