AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lowered to D at TheStreet

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

