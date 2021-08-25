Avestar Capital LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

