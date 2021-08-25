Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

HTHT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.