Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $15,942,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,038 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.