The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.03.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,241 shares of company stock valued at $35,629,795 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

