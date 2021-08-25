Avestar Capital LLC Sells 10,293 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 567,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

WBND stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

