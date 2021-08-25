AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

ABBV opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.