Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,501,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

