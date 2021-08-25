JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of THG opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,892. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after acquiring an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

