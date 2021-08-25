St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.55

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.90) on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,547.70.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

