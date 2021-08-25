Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.20

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,276 ($42.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,713.67. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.
In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).
Ultra Electronics Company Profile
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.