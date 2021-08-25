Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Announces Dividend of GBX 16.20

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 3,276 ($42.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,713.67. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

ULE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.