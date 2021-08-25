Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

