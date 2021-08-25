LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Plans $1.13 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.