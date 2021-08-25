Unido EP Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

