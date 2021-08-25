Nash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,380.00 (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Nash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $152,380.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00155366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,474.10 or 0.99891267 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.90 or 0.01005550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.85 or 0.06587694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars.

